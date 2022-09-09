T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $123.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,356. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

