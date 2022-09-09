Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 10.4% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.2% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 260,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 6,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 276,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,482. The stock has a market cap of $421.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.