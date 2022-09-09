Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 799,608 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $265,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $260,402,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 241,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

