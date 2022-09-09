Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TALS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Talaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,934. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Insider Activity

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

