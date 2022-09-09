Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TPR traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.