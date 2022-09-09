Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.23

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.23 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 104.40 ($1.26). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,798,995 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £661.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,184.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
About Target Healthcare REIT
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
