Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.23

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.23 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 104.40 ($1.26). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,798,995 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £661.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,184.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

About Target Healthcare REIT

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 74.78%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

