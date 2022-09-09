TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.11

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 271785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

