Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 216,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after buying an additional 175,896 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,106,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $77.70 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

