Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

