Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 12,342 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

