Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $233.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.