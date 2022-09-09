Tekla Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,966 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises 1.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $47,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

SGEN opened at $152.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $151.65. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

