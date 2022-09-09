Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $60,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $315.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $299.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

