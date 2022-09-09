Tellor (TRB) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Tellor has a total market cap of $29.45 million and $34.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $17.29 or 0.00081127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036476 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.58 or 0.99811685 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036186 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
TRB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.
