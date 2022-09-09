Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

GIM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,688. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,681.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,287,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,454,208.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,769,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $8,442,256.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,497,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $226,681.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,287,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,454,208.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,636,857 shares of company stock worth $21,442,539. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

