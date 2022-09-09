Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and traded as low as $30.55. Terumo shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 75,222 shares traded.

Terumo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Further Reading

