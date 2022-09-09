Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.