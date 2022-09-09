The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $752.23

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 752.23 ($9.09) and traded as low as GBX 711 ($8.59). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 729 ($8.81), with a volume of 232,607 shares trading hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 752.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 758.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of £704.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In related news, insider David Kidd bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($46,278.40).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

