The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

BA stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

