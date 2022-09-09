The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Boosted by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 621.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

