The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.46.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.