The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5,862.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $801,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,762. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

