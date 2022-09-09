The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $7.86. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 59,248 shares traded.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172,566 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 62,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 278,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.