The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $7.86. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 59,248 shares traded.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.