The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS UELKY opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.