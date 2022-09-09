The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Target Price to $2.90

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.40 to $2.90 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Zenvia Trading Down 2.2 %

ZENV opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Zenvia by 1.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

