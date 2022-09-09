The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Target Price to $2.90

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.40 to $2.90 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Zenvia Trading Down 2.2 %

ZENV opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Zenvia Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Zenvia by 1.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

