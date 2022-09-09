The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Target Price to $2.90

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.40 to $2.90 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Zenvia Trading Down 2.2 %
ZENV opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
