The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,408 shares during the quarter. Timken makes up about 5.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Timken worth $50,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $66.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.51.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

