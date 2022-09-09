Theleme Partners LLP Purchases 1,314,766 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 34.9% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 1.59% of Moderna worth $1,091,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.83. 60,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,646. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock worth $89,311,945. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.