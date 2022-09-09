Theleme Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 2,322,227 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,322,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,654,000. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 3.0% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after buying an additional 339,807 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 9,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,454. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

