Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

TMO stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $567.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

