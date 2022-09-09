TheStreet Lowers Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) to C

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.