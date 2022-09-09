TheStreet Lowers Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) to C

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODGGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

