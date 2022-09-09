Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,777,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,793. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

