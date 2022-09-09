Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 16,895 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

