Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 15,082 shares.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 135.65% and a negative net margin of 305.51%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

