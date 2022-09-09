TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Trading 1.3% Higher

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. 1,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.