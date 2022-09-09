Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Titan International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $847.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Titan International

Institutional Trading of Titan International

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Titan International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

