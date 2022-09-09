Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $847.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Titan International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
