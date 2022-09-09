Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $716.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

