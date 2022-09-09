TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.47 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

