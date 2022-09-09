Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

TTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 0.6 %

TTC stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,270 shares of company stock worth $1,407,014. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam grew its stake in Toro by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.