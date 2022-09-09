Traders Buy High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 161.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

