Traders Purchase High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after purchasing an additional 961,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after buying an additional 918,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,902,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

