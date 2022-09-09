Traders Purchase High Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 82,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 54,120 call options.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,110. United States Oil Fund has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after acquiring an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 435,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,894,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,243,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

