Traders Purchase Large Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.01 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.