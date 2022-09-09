Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and $3.24 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community."

