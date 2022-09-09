Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $75.51

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.51, but opened at $73.62. Transcat shares last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Transcat Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 341,949 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Transcat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

