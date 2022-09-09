TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,525 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 50.4% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $618.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,194. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.15.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

