TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.06

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 17951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at $10,573,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $604,301.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

