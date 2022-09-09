Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Director Purchases $33,989.10 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trinseo Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 11,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSE. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.52.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.