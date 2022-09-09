Truefeedback Token Price Tops $0.0005 (TFBX)

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Truefeedback Token has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Truefeedback Token Profile

Truefeedback Token (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for Truefeedback Token is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for Truefeedback Token is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling Truefeedback Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

