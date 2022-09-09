Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 184.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 313,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 913,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 411,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

