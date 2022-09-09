Truist Financial Downgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Hold

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

GMS Trading Down 1.1 %

GMS opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GMS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

